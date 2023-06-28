ZIGRANG—Friends of Mrs. Nancy A. Zigrang may call Friday after 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the Church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Nancy A. Zigrang
View comments
ZIGRANG—Friends of Mrs. Nancy A. Zigrang may call Friday after 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in the Church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.