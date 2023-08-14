Axelson
LACEY - Mitzi Lacey, age 93, of Butte, Montana passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2023, at home. No services are planned at this time. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Mitzi.
Axelson
