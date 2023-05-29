Michael Patrick Vernos May 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duggan DolanVERNOS - Friends of Mr. Michael Patrick Vernos may call on Wednesday after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM. Tags Michael Patrick Vernos Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. View comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Lightning on Jupiter is likely just like lightning on Earth, according to NASA A brief history of Memorial Day A brief history of Memorial Day Celebrations as Erdogan declares victory in Turkey election Celebrations as Erdogan declares victory in Turkey election Lindsey Graham: "Russians are dying...Best money we've spent" Lindsey Graham: "Russians are dying...Best money we've spent"