Michael Patrick Vernos May 30, 2023 35 min ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duggan DolanVERNOS - Friends of Mr. Michael Patrick Vernos may call today (Wednesday) after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM. Tags Michael Patrick Vernos Obituaries