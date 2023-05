GLENN – Michael "Mike" Lee Glenn, age 73, of Butte, Montana, passed away on March 30, 2023. A celebration of his life will be begin at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the McQueen Athletic Club, 3250 Hecla St. in Butte. Eulogy and special music will begin at 1:00 p.m. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Mike.