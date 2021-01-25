 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Michael Evans
0 comments

Michael Evans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Evans

Wayrynen

EVANS — Graveside funeral services for Michael Evans will be conducted this (Tuesday) afternoon at 1 o'clock in Mountain View Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News