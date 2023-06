DAHL - Friends of Mr. Markus Dahl are asked to call at Aldersgate United Methodist Church on Tuesday morning beginning at 10 o'clock and then to join with the family for services at 11:00 a.m. Entombment with military honors will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Those wishing to attend via live stream may do so at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJSeG-kVNKI ATTN: United Veterans Council. All officers and members are requested to attend services for Mr. Dahl.