Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home death notice for Feb. 3, 2021
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home death notice for Feb. 3, 2021

DRESCHER — John Thomas Drescher, 65, formerly of Anaconda, Montana, died in Morven, North Carolina, after a brief illness. Cremation has taken place and private funeral services will be held at a later date. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with John's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

