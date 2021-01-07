 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice for Jan. 8, 2021
Edward Mellon

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

MELLON — Edward “Eddie” Mellon, 78, of Dillon and formerly of the Anaconda area, died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation Center in Dillon. Services are pending.

