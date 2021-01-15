 Skip to main content
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Jan. 16, 2021
Lillian Anderson

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

ANDERSON — Lillian “Lorraine” Anderson, 96, of Anaconda, died on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the New Horizons Assisted Living Center, Anaconda. Services are pending.

