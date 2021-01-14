 Skip to main content
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Jan. 15, 2021
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Jan. 15, 2021

Jack Meagher

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

MEAGHER — John “Jack” Meagher, 83, of Deer Lodge, died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Deer Lodge Rehabilitation Center, Deer Lodge. Services are pending.

