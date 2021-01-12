 Skip to main content
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Jan. 13, 2021
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice for Jan. 13, 2021

Anita Seitzinger

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

SEITZINGER — Anita Seitzinger, 68, of Missoula, formerly of Anaconda, died Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. Services are pending.

