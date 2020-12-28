 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice for Dec. 29, 2020
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice for Dec. 29, 2020

Marilyn Anderson

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

ANDERSON — Marilyn “Andy” Anderson, 85, of Anaconda, died on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Springs at Butte. Services are pending.

