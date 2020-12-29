 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle death notice Dec. 30, 2020
Alice Magness

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

MAGNESS — Mary Alice Magness, 100+, of Anaconda, died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending.

