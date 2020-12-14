 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice Dec. 15, 2020
0 comments

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle death notice Dec. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary McGee

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

McGEE — Mary “Midgie” McGee, 77, of Anaconda, died on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 at her residence in Anaconda. Her full obituary will be published at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News