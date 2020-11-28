 Skip to main content
Longfellow Finnegan Notice Beatty
BEATTY— Jacqueline “Jackie” Beatty, 75, of Anaconda, died on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services are pending.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Jackie's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.

