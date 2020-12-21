 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan death notice for Dec. 22, 2030
Paul Sullivan

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle

SULLIVAN — Paul V. “Sull” Sullivan, 84, of Anaconda, died on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at his residence. Services are pending.

