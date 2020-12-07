 Skip to main content
Longfellow-Finnegan death notice Dec. 8, 2020
Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

KENNY — Nancy J. Kenny, 76, of Deer Lodge, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Deer Lodge Medical Center. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date.

