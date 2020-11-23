 Skip to main content
Longfellow Death Notice for Nov. 22, 2020
MCCARTHY— Marilyn McCarthy, 82, of Anaconda, died on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. James Healthcare in Butte. Services are pending.

