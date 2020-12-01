 Skip to main content
Longfellow death notice Dec. 2, 2020
Longfellow death notice Dec. 2, 2020

Longfellow-Finnegan-Riddle

KEELE — Donald Keele, 91, of Anaconda, died on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Community Hospital of Anaconda. Services are pending.

