Duggan Dolan
SCOTT—Mrs. Linda Karen Scott passed away on March 6, 2023 in St. James Healthcare. Friends may call on Monday after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Duggan Dolan
SCOTT—Mrs. Linda Karen Scott passed away on March 6, 2023 in St. James Healthcare. Friends may call on Monday after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. A celebration of life will begin at 11:00 a.m.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.