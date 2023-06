ZUMPANO - Friends of Mrs. Leona Marie Zumpano may call this morning (Wednesday) after 10:00 a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, 1019 E. 2nd St., Butte, Montana 59701, or the charity of the donor's choice.