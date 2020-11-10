 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leon Whitcher
0 comments

Leon Whitcher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Whitcher

Wayrynen-Richards

WHITCHER — Leon Lloyd Whitcher passed away Monday morning at St. James Healthcare. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News