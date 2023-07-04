Wayrynen- Richards
KRAMER - Judy Kramer passed away February 21, 2023. Memorial services will be conducted Friday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Journey Church, 2081 Florence Avenue. A reception will follow downstairs in the church fellowship hall.
Wayrynen- Richards
KRAMER - Judy Kramer passed away February 21, 2023. Memorial services will be conducted Friday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Journey Church, 2081 Florence Avenue. A reception will follow downstairs in the church fellowship hall.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.