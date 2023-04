VUKOVICH - Mr. John Vukovich passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home in Butte. Vigil services will be conducted Tuesday evening at 7 o'clock in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Friends may begin calling at church at 6 o'clock. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 12 noon in church and entombment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. His obituary will be published when completed.