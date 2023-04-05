Wayrynen-Richards
VANMEEL — Memorial services for John "Jay Jay" VanMeel will be conducted Friday afternoon at 1 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Rick Foster officiating. A reception will follow at the Party Palace at 3 P.M.
