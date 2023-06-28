KERNS—Friends of Mr. James C. Kerns may call Friday after 12 noon at the Chapel of Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel. Entombment will be at Mountain View Cemetery.
James Charles Kerns
