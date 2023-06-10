MEYER - Helen Meyer, age 100, of Anaconda, passed away on June 3, 2023. In honor of what would have been Helen's 101st birthday, a Celebration of Her Life will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Chapel, Anaconda, MT, followed by a graveside service at Sunset Cemetery. A reception will be held after the graveside service at the Anaconda Elk's Lodge. Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to read Helen's full obituary with detailed service information.