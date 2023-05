WARREN - Frances Warren, age 85, of Butte, Montana, passed away on April 27th, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Ramada Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave., Butte, MT, 59701. Attendees are invited to stay for reception following the service. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Frances.