THOMAS - Florence "Flossie" (Corcoran) Thomas, age 93, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on August 2, 2023. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 217 W. Pennsylvania, Anaconda, MT, at 10:30 a.m. A one-hour visitation, beginning at 9:30 a.m., will take place prior to the service. Following Mass a luncheon will be held in the Hunthausen Center at the church. Flossie will be laid to rest during a private service for her family at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda. Please visit longfellowfinneganriddle.com to offer the family condolences or to share a memory of Flossie.