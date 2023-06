BLAZINA - A Funeral Mass for Florence Blazina will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 401 Alder St., Anaconda, MT, at 10:30 a.m. A one-hour visitation will be held prior to the Mass beginning at 9:30 a.m. Immediately following Mass, a graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, W. 5th St., Anaconda, MT. Following the graveside service, a reception will be held at the Anaconda Elks Lodge, 223 Main St., Anaconda, MT.