MURRAY JR. - Father John Murray Jr., age 85, of Deer Lodge, MT, passed away on May 3, 2023. A vigil and rosary will be held at 5 P.M. on Thursday, May 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Deer Lodge, 605 Clark St., Deer Lodge, MT 59722. Viewing will begin at 12:00 P.M., Friday, May 12, a Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 P.M. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church of Deer Lodge. Following mass, Rite of Committal will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery, W. Milwaukee Ave., Deer Lodge, MT, 59722. The family invites all attendees to conclude services with a reception at St. Mary's Center, 301 Prairie Ln., Deer Lodge, MT 59722. Please visit axelsonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of Father Murray.