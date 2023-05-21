DARRAGH - Friends of Father John Joseph "Jack" Darragh may call this morning (Monday), after 10:00 a.m., in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Diocese of Helena, designated for "Priest Retirement Fund" written in the memo, P.O. Box 1729, Helena, MT. 59624 or to the charity of donor's choice. Acknowledgments can be sent to Shelley Shea, P.O. Box 3424, Butte, MT. 59702.