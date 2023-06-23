Wayrynen- Richards
GORJI-BARADARAN - Farideh Gorji-Baradaran passed Tuesday, June 20th away in Billings. Private burial services were conducted in Mountain View Cemetery. Her obituary will be published at www.wayrynen-richards.com when completed.
