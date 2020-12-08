Effie 'Janiece' Cline death notive

Anderson Stevenson Wilke

CLINE — Effie ‘Janiece' Cline, age 87, of Helena, passed away Dec. 7, 2020. A book signing/visitation is set from noon to 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A burial is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery, 5001 Crackerville Road, Anaconda, MT 59711. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Janiece.