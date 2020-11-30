Duggan Dolan death notices for Nov. 28, 2020

Duggan Dolan

COTY — Funeral Mass for Mrs. Carol Ann (Stefanich) Coty will be Celebrated on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we ask that everyone observe mask and social distancing protocol. Family requests that any memorials for Carol be made to Our Lady of the Rockies or a charity of the donor's choice.