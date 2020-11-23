 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 24, 2020
0 comments

Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marguerite Tressider

TRESIDDER — Funeral Mass for Mrs. Marguerite “Ami” Tresidder will be celebrated this Tuesday at 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Parish. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, we ask that everyone observe mask and social distancing protocols.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News