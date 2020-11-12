 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 13, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notice Nov. 13, 2020

Paul Tucker

Duggan Dolan

TUCKER — Funeral services for Mr. Paul F. Tucker will be held this Friday, at 2 p.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Please make all memorials and donations to the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home located in Butte, Montana.

