Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 5, 2021
Eleanor R. Bartholomew

Duggan 

BARTHOLOMEW — Mrs. Eleanor R. Bartholomew passed away Sunday in Butte. Private family services will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when it is safer.

