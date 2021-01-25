 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 26, 2021
0 comments

Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 26, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Saxon Walton

Duggan Dolan

WALTON — Funeral Services for Mr. Saxon Gerald Walton will be conducted today (Tuesday) at 11 a.m. in the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, locate on the Iron Street freeway entrance to Interstate 90 West. Please observe all social distancing regulations and the proper wearing of masks is required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News