Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 26, 2021

Duggan Dolan
WALTON — Funeral Services for Mr. Saxon Gerald Walton will be conducted today (Tuesday) at 11 a.m. in the Abundant Life Fellowship Church, locate on the Iron Street freeway entrance to Interstate 90 West. Please observe all social distancing regulations and the proper wearing of masks is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.