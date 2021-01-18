 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 19, 2021
Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 19, 2021

Saxon Gerald pd notice Walton

Duggan Dolan

WALTON — Mr. Saxon Gerald Walton passed away in Boise, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced. Complete obituary will appear in a later edition.

