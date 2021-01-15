 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 16, 2021
Wilene Mullaney

Duggan Dolan

MULLANEY — Funeral services for Mrs. Wilene Joyce Mullaney will be celebrated this Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate conception Church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

