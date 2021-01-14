Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 15, 2021

Duggan Dolan
KINSFATHER — Memorial services for Mr. Earl Richard Kinsfather will be conducted this Friday at 11 a.m. at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Mask are required.
