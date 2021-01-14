 Skip to main content
Duggan Dolan death notice for Jan. 15, 2021
Earl Kinsfather

Duggan Dolan

KINSFATHER — Memorial services for Mr. Earl Richard Kinsfather will be conducted this Friday at 11 a.m. at Duggan Dolan Mortuary. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Mask are required.

