Duggan Dolan death notice for Feb. 4, 2021
Duggan Dolan

BENJAMIN — Funeral Mass for Mrs. Marilynn Christine “Lynn” Benjamin will be celebrated today (Thursday) at 11 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, located on Majors Ave. Rite of Committal will take place in Mountain View Cemetery. Please observe all local social distancing regulations. Masks are required.

