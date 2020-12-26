Duggan Dolan Death Notice for December 27, 2020

Duggan Dolan
YORK — Friends of Ms. BobbiJo Elizabeth York may call on Monday after 10:00 am in St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Memorial Services will be conducted at 11:00 am. Please observe all social distancing and mask requirements. Memorials are suggested to Action Inc.
