Duggan Dolan death notice for Dec. 28, 2020
Duggan Dolan death notice for Dec. 28, 2020

York

Duggan Dolan

YORK — Friends of Ms. BobbiJo Elizabeth York may call this morning (Monday) after 10 a.m. in St. Ann’s Catholic Church.  Memorial Services will be conducted at 11 a.m.  Please observe all social distancing and mask requirements.  Memorials are suggested to Action Inc.

