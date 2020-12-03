Duggan Dolan death notice Dec. 4, 2020

Duggan-Dolan

KENISON — Funeral Mass for Mrs. Barbara Jean Kenison will be at 11 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 4, at the Immaculate Conception Church with COVID safety protocols for people choosing to attend in person. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Dillon, MT. Butte Catholic Community North - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH3AsbxD9bdyH3ZphVbU9uw