Duggan Dolan death notice Dec. 17, 2020
WATSON — Mr. Ray Earnest Watson passed away on Monday evening is St. James Healthcare. Private family services will be held and Rite of Committal will take place in the Columbarium at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday edition of the Montana Standard.

