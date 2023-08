FRY - Donna Bork Craver Fry, 90, passed away on December 21, 2022. A celebration of life will be held in Butte on August 19, 2023. Burial will occur at Mt. Moriah Cemetery. The service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave., Butte , MT, 59701, followed by a light lunch.