PODOBNIK—Donald M. Podobnik, a long-time native of Anaconda and Butte, passed away on February 2, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska. Graveside services are planned for Monday, June 26th at 2:00 PM at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Anaconda, MT. A reception will follow at 3:00 PM at O’Bella! Restaurant in Anaconda. Please visit lonfellowfinneganriddle.com to read Donald’s for full obituary.